Republican US senator decries USDA aid for WH Group unit Smithfield

A prominent Republican on the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee on Thursday complained about Smithfield Foods Inc receiving aid from the U.S. Agriculture Department meant to help U.S. farmers hurt by Chinese trade tariffs given that it is a unit of a Chinese company.

"I dont understand why Chinese owned Smithfield qualifies for USDA US$US$ meant to help our farmers," Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa said on Twitter. Smithfield is a unit of Hong Kong-based WH Group Ltd

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)