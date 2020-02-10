Researcher sees global smartphone output at five-year low due to virus

Researcher TrendForce said on Monday it expected global smartphone production to fall by 12per cent to its lowest level in five years in the first three months of 2020 because a virus outbreak in China.

FILE PHOTO: An employee works on a mobile phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

TrendForce said it cut its forecasts for the global smartphone output, expecting Huawei, Apple Inc. and other companies to bear brunt of the market slowdown.

