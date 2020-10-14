Restaurant Brands expects Burger King third quarter sales to drop

Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Wednesday it expects quarterly comparable sales for Burger King and Tim Hortons to slide globally, even though demand for its chicken sandwiches is expected to boost growth for Popeyes.

REUTERS: Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Wednesday it expects quarterly comparable sales for Burger King and Tim Hortons to slide globally, even though demand for its chicken sandwiches is expected to boost growth for Popeyes.

The company reported preliminary third-quarter comparable sales drop of 7per cent for Burger King and 12.5per cent for Tim Hortons, while Popeyes is expected to rise 17.4per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)