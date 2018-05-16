Retail, tech stocks boost Wall Street; Russell 2000 hits record

Wall Street was set to open little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of a surge in bond yields, while growing doubts about the U.S.-North Korea summit also weighed.

NEW YORK: Retail and technology stocks led Wall Street higher on Wednesday as the small-cap Russell 2000 hit a record peak, even as U.S. bond yields touched near a seven-year high and investors fretted over geopolitics.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.52 points, or 0.25 percent, to 24,768.93, the S&P 500 gained 11.01 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,722.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.67 points, or 0.63 percent, to 7,398.30.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by James Dalgleish)