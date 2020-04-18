Retailers, restaurants, hotels get 18per cent of small business bailout cash: SBA

Retailers, restaurants and hotels - on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic - got a combined 18per cent of the US$342 billion allocated as of Thursday under the a new federal government program to help small firms keep paying their employees during widespread shutdown, data from the agency running the program showed on Friday.

Construction firms - the single industry with the largest take, got about 13per cent of the total. In all the SBA had funded 1.66 million loans. Firms in Texas, California and New York together accounted for about 23per cent of all loans so far.

The data doesn't include the final US$7 billion of money that has been allocated under the program. The Trump administration is negotiating with Congress over adding an additional US$250 billion to the pot.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Franklin Paul)