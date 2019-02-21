Revenue at Nutella maker Ferrero reaches US$12 billion after Nestle acquisition

Revenue at Ferrero reached US$12 billion in the fiscal year ended in August, as the group included sales of products like Butterfinger and BabyRuth chocolate bars bought from Nestle at the end of March.

MILAN: Revenue at Ferrero reached US$12 billion in the fiscal year ended in August, as the group included sales of products like Butterfinger and BabyRuth chocolate bars bought from Nestle at the end of March.

The group, which was founded by Pietro Ferrero in the Italian town of Alba in 1964, started an aggressive acquisition campaign four years ago under the leadership of Executive Chairman Giovanni Ferrero.

Advertisement

Last year the maker of chocolate spread Nutella and mint candies Tic Tac spent US$2.8 billion buying the U.S. confectionery business of the Swiss food giant.

The company said on Wednesday its consolidated revenue rose 2.1 percent to 10.7 billion euros in the fiscal year to end August.

(US$1 = 0.8814 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Advertisement