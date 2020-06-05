Singapore fishery ports to be consolidated amid review of fresh food wholesale industry

SINGAPORE: Singapore consumers will be able to buy wholesale seafood at a single location in several years' time, amid a consolidation of the country's fishery ports.

This was announced on Friday (Jun 5) by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), which is also embarking on a study of the fresh food wholesale sector in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The study will commence in the third quarter of this year, and will cover both the seafood and vegetable and fruits industries.

It will help the agency better understand the distribution, wholesale and retail of fresh food in Singapore, as well as the technology and infrastructure needed to support the sector, SFA said.

Among other things, the study will examine how technology such as automation, upstream processing, online platforms, sensors, data analytics, integrated logistics, as well as evolving consumer and business preferences might impact future business models, said SFA in a media release.

The study is expected to be completed in 2022, and the findings will be taken into consideration in the Government’s review of the fresh food wholesale industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CONSOLIDATION OF FISHERY PORTS

SFA also said on Friday that Jurong Fishery Port and Senoko Fishery Port will be consolidated by 2023.

The consolidation was decided following years of declining patronage at Senoko Fishery Port, said SFA, adding that the volume of seafood handled there has dropped by 62 per cent from 15,190 tonnes in 2000 to 5,749 tonnes in 2018.

"This consolidation of the fishery ports will centralise wholesale seafood in Singapore and allow buyers to purchase seafood wholesale conveniently at a single location," said SFA.

"The move will also offer opportunities for merchants to expand their customer base and increase the vibrancy of trade at Jurong Fishery Port," the agency said.

RENOVATION OF JURONG FISHERY PORT

Merchants at Senoko Fishery Port will be offered a market lot at the Jurong Fishery Port, which will be renovated with additional lots built.

Renovation at Jurong Fishery Port will begin in the first half of 2022, with works to include the resurfacing of market lots and corridors, painting works, re-wiring, and re-roofing. The works will be completed by mid-2023.

"The rejuvenated fishery port will enable more efficient business operations," said SFA.

"Tenants can look forward to new installations and improvements such as electrical power for individual market lots, better drainage and lighting systems, and provision of Wi-Fi in the market," it added.

Renovations will be carried out in the day so that tenants can continue normal operations at night. Tenants will also be required to move temporarily to lots that will be built adjacent to the current market building.