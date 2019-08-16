Revlon taps Goldman to explore strategic options: Bloomberg

Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore options for its business, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: A Public Safety officer keeps watch as people stand in front of a billboard owned by Revlon that takes their pictures and displays them in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Shares of the company rose about 5per cent on the news. (https://bloom.bg/2yX92G3)

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

