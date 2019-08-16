Revlon taps Goldman to explore strategic options: Bloomberg

Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore options for its business, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company rose about 5per cent on the news. (https://bloom.bg/2yX92G3)

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)