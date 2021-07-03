Riding hailing giant Didi says it stores all China user data in China

BEIJING: China's ride hailing giant Didi Global stores all China user data in China and it is "absolutely not possible" that it has passed data to the United States, a senior company executive said on Saturday (Jul 3).

Didi Vice President Li Min made the remarks on his social media account after China's cyberspace agency said on Friday it had launched an investigation into the Chinese ride-hailing giant to protect national security and the public interest.

