Rio Tinto named Barbara Levi as its new general counsel and group executive on Monday, replacing Philip Richards.

REUTERS: Rio Tinto named Barbara Levi as its new general counsel and group executive on Monday, replacing Philip Richards.

Levi, currently group legal head, M&A and strategic transactions at Novartis, will join the miner on Jan. 1, 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)