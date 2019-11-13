Rising healthcare costs power US consumer inflation

U.S. consumer prices jumped by the most in seven months in October, which together with abating fears of a recession, support the Federal Reserve's signal for no further interest rate cuts in the near term.

WASHINGTON: U.S. consumer prices jumped by the most in seven months in October, which together with abating fears of a recession, support the Federal Reserve's signal for no further interest rate cuts in the near term.

The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday showed broad price increases, with the cost of healthcare surging by the most in more than three years and recreation posting its biggest increase since early 1996.

The U.S. central bank last month cut rates for the third time this year and signaled a pause in the easing cycle that started in July when it reduced borrowing costs for the first time since 2008. Firming inflation comes on the heels of fairly upbeat data, including better-than-expected job growth in October and an acceleration in services sector activity.

There has also been a de-escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Washington was close to signing a "phase one" trade deal with Beijing, but provided no new details.

"Barring a sharp slowdown in economic activity, that supports the Fed's stance of leaving interest rates on hold for an extended period," said Michael Pearce, a senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics in New York.

The consumer price index increased 0.4per cent last month as households paid more for energy products, healthcare, food and a range of other goods. That was the largest gain in the CPI since March and followed an unchanged reading in September.

In the 12 months through October, the CPI increased 1.8per cent after climbing 1.7per cent in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI advancing 0.3per cent in October and gaining 1.7per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.2per cent after edging up 0.1per cent in September. The so-called core CPI was lifted by the strong healthcare costs and increases in prices of used cars and trucks and recreation and rents.

In the 12 months through October, the core CPI increased 2.3per cent after rising 2.4per cent in September.

The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2.0per cent inflation target. The core PCE price index rose 1.7per cent on a year-on-year basis in September and has fallen short of its target this year.

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on the data, while U.S. Treasury prices rose marginally. U.S. stock index futures extended losses.

GASOLINE PRICES REBOUND

October's firmer monthly CPI reading and jump in healthcare costs suggest a pick-up in the core PCE price index last month. The core PCE price data will be published later this month.

In October, energy prices vaulted 2.7per cent after falling 1.4per cent in the prior month. Energy prices, which were also driven by more expensive electricity, accounted for more than half of the increase in the CPI last month.

Gasoline prices rebounded 3.7per cent after declining 2.4per cent in September. Food prices climbed 0.2per cent, rising for a second straight month. Food consumed at home gained 0.3per cent.

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, climbed 0.2per cent in October after rising 0.3per cent in September. But other shelter categories softened last month. The cost of hotel and motel accommodation dropped 3.8per cent. As a result, the rent index edged up 0.1per cent last month, the smallest gain since April 2011.

Healthcare costs surged 1.0per cent last month, the most since August 2016, after climbing 0.2per cent in September. Healthcare costs were boosted by strong increases in the costs of hospital services and prescription medication.

Used motor vehicles and trucks prices increased 1.3per cent after decreasing 1.6per cent in September. The cost of recreation surged 0.7per cent, the largest increase since February 1996. Households also paid more for personal care products.

But they got some respite from apparel prices, which fell 1.8per cent after dropping 0.4per cent in the prior month. The government early this year introduced a new method and data to calculate the cost of apparel.

Prices for new motor vehicles declined for a fourth straight month. There were also decreases in the costs of household furnishings and airline fares.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)