Rite Aid and Albertsons Companies agree to terminate merger agreement

Drug store chain Rite Aid Corp and U.S. grocer Albertsons Companies Inc said on Wednesday they agreed to terminate their merger agreement.

Last month, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) had said that Rite Aid investors should vote down its US$24 billion merger with Albertsons saying the agreement was not going to give Rite Aid shareholders a "fair ownership interest" in the combined company.

Albertsons said it disagreed with the view that the U.S. grocer was not offering sufficient merger consideration to the shareholders of Rite Aid.

The U.S. grocer said it was unwilling to change the terms of the agreement.

Under the settlement agreement, neither of the companies would be responsible for any payments as a result of the termination, Rite Aid said in a statement.

The drug store chain also said it was evaluating governance changes at the company.

