Rivian to delay production until September - Bloomberg News

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc, backed by Amazon.com Inc, will delay production of its debut vehicle, which was supposed to begin this month, to September due to supply chain issues, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. (https://bloom.bg/3wIvFJx)

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

