Rivian to delay production until September - Bloomberg News

Rivian to delay production until September - Bloomberg News

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc, backed by Amazon.com Inc, will delay production of its debut vehicle, which was supposed to begin this month, to September due to supply chain issues, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. (https://bloom.bg/3wIvFJx)

FILE PHOTO: Rivian introduces all-electric R1S SUV at LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California
FILE PHOTO: Rivian introduces all-electric R1S SUV at Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

