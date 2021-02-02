Robinhood CEO expected to testify before US House committee on February 18: Politico

Business

Robinhood CEO expected to testify before US House committee on February 18: Politico

Robinhood Chief Executive Vlad Tenev is expected to testify before a U.S. House committee on Feb. 18, Politico reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Vlad Tenev, co-founder and co-CEO of investing app Robinhood, speaks during the TechCrunch Disrupt
FILE PHOTO: Vlad Tenev, co-founder and co-CEO of investing app Robinhood, speaks during the TechCrunch Disrupt event in Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

REUTERS: Robinhood Chief Executive Vlad Tenev is expected to testify before a U.S. House committee on Feb. 18, Politico reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The hearing before the House Financial Services Committee has not been formally announced, the report added https://politi.co/3alVfuZ.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark