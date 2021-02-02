Robinhood CEO expected to testify before US House committee on February 18: Politico
Robinhood Chief Executive Vlad Tenev is expected to testify before a U.S. House committee on Feb. 18, Politico reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The hearing before the House Financial Services Committee has not been formally announced, the report added https://politi.co/3alVfuZ.
