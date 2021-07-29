Robinhood set to rise in Nasdaq debut
REUTERS: Shares of online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc were set to start trading nearly 11per cent above their offer price on the Nasdaq on Thursday, underscoring a warm reception to one of the most hotly anticipated listings of the year.
At 10:10 am ET, the shares were indicated to open at US$42 each compared to the initial public offering price of US$38.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)