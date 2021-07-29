Robinhood set to rise in Nasdaq debut

Shares of online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc were set to start trading nearly 11per cent above their offer price on the Nasdaq on Thursday, underscoring a warm reception to one of the most hotly anticipated listings of the year.

At 10:10 am ET, the shares were indicated to open at US$42 each compared to the initial public offering price of US$38.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)