Robinhood sparks buzz on Reddit, shares up 15%

Shares of Robinhood Markets jumped more than 15 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday as interest from star fund manager Cathie Wood and small-time traders set up the stock for a fourth session of gains after its poorly received IPO last week.

The company added more than US$7 billion in market capitalisation in the past week, elevating its stock above the price set in last Thursday's IPO.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wood's Ark Fintech Innovation ETF bought another 89,622 shares of Robinhood on Tuesday, and the stock now amounts to about 0.9 per cent of its portfolio, according to a summary of its daily trading.

Robinhood shares also saw a surge in interest from small-time investors, with retail trading volume rising 10-fold on Tuesday, according to Vanda Research.

It was the most mentioned stock on WallStreetBets, the Reddit platform at the center of this year's "meme stock" rally, over the past 24 hours, according to sentiment tracker SwaggyStocks.