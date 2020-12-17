Robinhood to pay US$65 million fine to settle SEC charges of misleading customers

Popular online brokerage Robinhood has agreed to pay a US$65 million fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it misled customers.

The SEC claimed in a statement that the company failed to inform customers about payments it received from trading firms to route customer orders through them, a move that resulted in customers paying higher prices to execute trades. The company neither admitted or denied guilt while paying the penalty.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)