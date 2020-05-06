Robinsons to close Jem outlet by the end of August

SINGAPORE: Robinsons will be closing its outlet at Jem shopping mall later this year, the department store said on Wednesday (May 6).



The store at Jem will cease operations by the end of August following discussions with landlord Lendlease, said the department store.

These discussions have been ongoing since November last year, and the timing of the exit was scheduled "on a mutually agreed basis", said a Robinsons spokesperson in response to CNA's queries.

Robinsons' two other stores - one at Raffles City Shopping Centre and another at The Heeren - will continue operating.



"The retail scene has changed dramatically over the past decade, and our business decisions are always heavily weighed, considering multiple factors," said the spokesperson.

"Within the Singapore context, having multiple large-scale destination department stores was no longer a sustainable option."

Robinsons said it was working with staff members to move some over to the Raffles City and Heeren stores, as well as to other retail brands in Singapore under the Al-Futtaim Group, including Marks & Spencer, Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti and Stradivarius.

"For the rest, we are working closely to assist them in finding new employment within Jem or with our brands," it added.



In response to CNA's queries, landlord Lendlease said the vacated Robinsons space in Jem would be taken up by a "new international retailer".

"We are constantly evaluating ways to rejuvenate our tenancy mix, and look forward to sharing an update in due course."

Robinsons, which is owned by the Al-Futtaim Group, has been operating at Jem since 2013. It opened its Raffles City store in 2001 and its store at The Heeren in 2013.

