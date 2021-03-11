Roblox gains grow after bumper NYSE debut as Ark fund buys in

REUTERS: Shares of Roblox jumped on Thursday (Mar 11), building on the gaming platform's almost 55 per cent rise on its stock market debut a day earlier as well-known exchange-traded fund operator Cathie Wood bought into the company.

The California-based company's stock was up 12 per cent in premarket trade, after rising more than 20 per cent earlier in the day.

Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet exchange-traded fund (ETF) said it had bought more than 500,000 shares of Roblox, weighting it at 0.47 per cent of the fund.

Wood, a long-time Tesla bull, has a massive online following and is a popular topic of discussion on the Reddit forums that are seen as having driven this year's growth in influence for a social-media savvy herd of small-time traders.

ARK Invest on Wednesday also sold a little over 67,000 Facebook shares from the ARKW ETF, amounting to about 0.3 per cent of the ETF's assets.

Message volumes on Roblox on trading-focused social media site Stocktwits soared more than nine-fold on Thursday, with more than 80 per cent of users' messages reflecting positive sentiment toward the scrip, data showed.

Usage and spending on Roblox has surged as kids stuck at home in the COVID-19 pandemic spent more time on the platform, fuelling an 85 per cent year-on-year jump in daily active users in 2020 and a surge in monthly in-app sales.

An average 37.1 million people globally log on to Roblox daily to connect with friends and play popular games like Jailbreak and Speed Run 4.

