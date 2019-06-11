Roche reshuffles board, executive posts

Swiss drugmaker Roche on Tuesday announced changes to its board and executive leadership as longtime director Peter Voser stepped down to concentrate on his expanded duties at engineering group ABB.

ZURICH: Swiss drugmaker Roche on Tuesday announced changes to its board and executive leadership as longtime director Peter Voser stepped down to concentrate on his expanded duties at engineering group ABB.

In addition to Voser's exit from the Roche board after eight years, Roche named a new head of diagnostics, Thomas Schinecker, to fill a post that had been led for months on an interim basis by Michael Heuer, who is retiring. Roche's head of group communications, Stephan Feldhaus, is also leaving in September, to be replaced by Barbara Schaedler, who is now head of public affairs at E.ON SE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)