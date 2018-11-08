Roku reports 39 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Roku Inc reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by higher number of subscribers for its ad-supported video streaming platform.

The company's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to US$9.5 million, or 9 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$46.2 million, or US$8.79 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2qz97eX)

Total net revenue rose to US$173.4 million from US$124.8 million.

