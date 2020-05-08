Roku sees ad sales growth slowing as businesses conserve cash

Roku Inc said it expects 2020 ad sales to grow at a slower pace and recorded higher cancellations in the first quarter as advertisers save cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares down 10per cent in extended trading on Thursday.

REUTERS: Roku Inc said it expects 2020 ad sales to grow at a slower pace and recorded higher cancellations in the first quarter as advertisers save cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares down 10per cent in extended trading on Thursday.

The ad crunch comes at a time when the video streaming device maker is trying to shift focus from device sales to advertising as more streaming services enter the market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roku puts advertisements on its free Roku Channel and also charges a commission from media companies that stream programming on the free, ad-supported channel.

"The main driver now is that advertising spend has dried up even on a market share leading platform like Roku. It doesn't seem like there's going to be a fast rebound either," said Elazar Advisors analyst Chaim Seigel.

Platform revenue, which includes ad sales, grew 73per cent to US$232.6 million in the quarter. But gross margin fell to 56.2per cent, the lowest at least since the third quarter of 2016, from 62.5per cent in the previous quarter.

"We anticipate that our ad business will deliver substantial revenue growth on a year-over-year basis, albeit at a slower pace and lower gross profit than we originally expected for the year," the company said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roku, whose devices compete with Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast, said sales and marketing expenses doubled to US$68.2 million from a year earlier. Total operating expenses rose 76per cent to 196.3 million in the quarter.

The company posted a bigger net loss in the first quarter as it shelled out more money to attract subscribers amid the broader surge in online streaming due to stay-at-home orders.

Roku also saw higher user engagement on its platform due to stay-at-home orders. It added 2.9 million active accounts over the last quarter, bringing the total to 39.8 million at the end of the first quarter.

Net loss widened to US$54.6 million, or 45 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from US$9.7 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier. On a per share basis, this was in line with the market expectation.

Total net revenue rose 55per cent to US$320.8 million, beating analysts' average estimate of US$306.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)