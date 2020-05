British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce said on Thursday it placed over 4,000 staff on furlough in the UK as it combats the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

