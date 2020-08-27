Aerospace giant Rolls-Royce logs US$7.1 billion H1 loss on COVID-19

LONDON: British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce said on Thursday (Aug 27) that it suffered a massive net loss in the first half of the year as the coronavirus outbreak sparked a crisis in air transport.

Rolls, which operates in the air, defence and energy sectors, posted a net loss of £5.4 billion (US$7.1 billion) in the six months to June, after a net loss of £909 million a year earlier.

The company also unveiled a £2-billion asset disposal programme.