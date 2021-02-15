Rolls-Royce names Panos Kakoullis as new CFO

Britain's Rolls-Royce named Panos Kakoullis as its new chief financial officer, appointing the former head of Deloitte's audit and assurance practice to help it ride out COVID-19.

FILE PHOTO: Workers apply Rolls-Royce decal to the engine of a Bombardier Global 6500 business jet
FILE PHOTO: Workers apply Rolls-Royce decal to the engine of a Bombardier Global 6500 business jet at the Bombardier booth at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo

The aero-engines maker said on Monday that Kakoullis would start on May 3. Current CFO Stephen Daintith, who resigned last year but agreed to stay until a replacement was found, will leave Rolls-Royce on Mar. 19.

