Rolls-Royce scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit
British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce said it was scrapping its targets and had decided against paying its last dividend, taking steps to shore up its finances as airlines around the world ground planes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LONDON: British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce said it was scrapping its targets and had decided against paying its last dividend, taking steps to shore up its finances as airlines around the world ground planes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)