End of the runway for 747 jumbo as Boeing placed final part orders

SEATTLE: Boeing Co and suppliers set the final number of parts it would need for the 747 jumbo jet programme at least a year ago, signalling the end for a plane that democratised global air travel in the 1970s but fell behind modern twin-engine aircraft, industry sources said on Friday (Jul 3).

Boeing's "Queen of the Skies", the world's most easily recognized jetliner with its humped fuselage and four engines, marked its 50-year flying anniversary in February 2019, clinging to life thanks to a cargo market boom fuelled by online shopping.

But the end for the programme has been hanging in the air for years amid falling orders and pricing pressure. The coronavirus pandemic has also crushed passenger travel and demand for new jets.

The last order for a passenger version came in 2017, when the US government asked Boeing to repurpose two 747-8 jetliners for use as Air Force One by the US president.

Boeing declined to confirm that it was pulling the plug on the 747 program, first reported by Bloomberg News on Thursday.

"At a build rate of 0.5 airplanes per month, the 747-8 programme has more than two years of production ahead of it in order to fulfill our current customer commitments," a Boeing spokesman said.

"We will continue to make the right decisions to keep the production line healthy and meet customer needs," he added.

The end of the 747 would follow Airbus SE's phasing out of its A380 jumbo jet. In June, the last convoy of outsize parts for the world's largest airliner crawled towards an assembly plant in southwest France.

The death of the 747 programme could also mean charges and layoffs for halting production at the mammoth wide-body plant outside Seattle. It could also have financial implications on newer programmes such as the 787 Dreamliner and the latest model of 777, which would have to bear a larger share of the plant's huge overhead if the 747 line went dark.

One supplier source said he was not sure when Boeing made a formal decision to end the programme but said the final number of ship sets - as complete sets of parts are known - was agreed to with the supply base at least a year ago.

Boeing has also removed language from financial filings that said it would continue to "evaluate the viability" of the 747 programme, which one industry source said was a tell-tale sign of its plans.

