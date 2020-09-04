Rural telecom networks would spend US$1.837 billion to remove Huawei, ZTE equipment: FCC
WASHINGTON: U.S. rural telecom networks, which have relied on inexpensive equipment from Huawei and ZTE to run their businesses, have told the government that it would cost US$1.837 billion to replace those switches and routers, the Federal Communications Commission said on Friday.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz)