Rural telecom networks would spend US$1.837 billion to remove Huawei, ZTE equipment: FCC

U.S. rural telecom networks, which have relied on inexpensive equipment from Huawei and ZTE to run their businesses, have told the government that it would cost US$1.837 billion to replace those switches and routers, the Federal Communications Commission said on Friday.

Surveillance cameras are seen in front of a Huawei logo in Belgrade
FILE PHOTO: Surveillance cameras are seen in front of a Huawei logo in Belgrade, Serbia, August 11, 2020. Picture taken August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

Source: Reuters

