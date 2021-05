28 May 2021 10:15PM (Updated: 28 May 2021 10:15PM )

MOSCOW: Russia and Pakistan have signed an agreement to build the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, Russia's energy ministry said on Friday.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Pakistan's ambassador in Moscow Shafqat Ali Khan signed the agreement, the minsitry said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Louise Heavens)