Russia fines Google for not blocking banned content - Ifax

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Monday fined Google 1.5 million roubles (US$20,350) after finding it guilty of failing to block content banned in Russia, the Interfax news agency reported.

(US$1=73.7118 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)