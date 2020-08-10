Russia fines Google for not blocking banned content - Ifax
A Russian court on Monday fined Google 1.5 million roubles (US$20,350) after finding it guilty of failing to block content banned in Russia, the Interfax news agency reported.
(US$1=73.7118 roubles)
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)