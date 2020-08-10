Russia fines Google for not blocking banned content - Ifax

Business

Russia fines Google for not blocking banned content - Ifax

A Russian court on Monday fined Google 1.5 million roubles (US$20,350) after finding it guilty of failing to block content banned in Russia, the Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(US$1=73.7118 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

