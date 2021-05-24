Russia gives Google one day to delete banned content, threatens slowdown

Russia's communications watchdog on Monday gave Google 24 hours to delete what it called prohibited content and said that Moscow could impose a punitive slowdown measure on it, the TASS new agency reported.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by David Evans)

