Russia ready to co-operate with Huawei on 5G - Ifax cites Lavrov

MOSCOW: Russia is ready to co-operate with China and its Huawei Technologies Co on 5G technology which Moscow is currently trying to develop, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

