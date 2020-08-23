Russia ready to co-operate with Huawei on 5G - Ifax cites Lavrov

Russia ready to co-operate with Huawei on 5G - Ifax cites Lavrov

Russia is ready to co-operate with China and its Huawei Technologies Co on 5G technology which Moscow is currently trying to develop, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

A man rides a bicycle in front of a Huawei billboard in Belgrade
A man rides a bicycle past a Huawei billboard in Belgrade, Serbia, August 12, 2020. Picture taken August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Source: Reuters

