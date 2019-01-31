Russia's Gazprom raises US$1.06 billion in loans from Mitsubishi UFJ, Citi: Ifax

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the company logo of Gazprom company installed on the roof of its office building in Moscow, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW: Russian state gas producer Gazprom has raised two loans worth 925 million euros (US$1.06 billion) from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Citibank, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing company data.

Gazprom raised the two four-year loans - 500 million euros from Mitsubishi UFJ, and 425 million euros from Citibank - in January and December respectively, the agency added.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

