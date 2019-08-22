Russia's Mail.ru invests in car sharing company YouDrive

Russian internet firm Mail.ru Group has bought a controlling stake in car sharing operator YouDrive jointly with investment company Proxima Capital, Mail.ru said in a statement on Thursday.

MOSCOW: Russian internet firm Mail.ru Group has bought a controlling stake in car sharing operator YouDrive jointly with investment company Proxima Capital, Mail.ru said in a statement on Thursday.

Mail.ru did not disclose the size of the stake or the cost of its investment, but said the deal included YouDrive's car sharing operations and its taxi rental service.

The investment may be folded into Mail.ru's joint venture with Russia's top bank Sberbank for taxi services and food, the company said.

