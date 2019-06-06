Russia's MTS and China's Huawei sign agreement on 5G

Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS and China's Huawei signed an agreement on Wednesday to develop 5G technology in Russia and to hold test launches this year and in 2020.

MOSCOW: Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS and China's Huawei signed an agreement on Wednesday to develop 5G technology in Russia and to hold test launches this year and in 2020.

The agreement was signed following talks in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)