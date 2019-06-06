Russia's MTS and China's Huawei sign agreement on 5G

Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS and China's Huawei signed an agreement on Wednesday to develop 5G technology in Russia and to hold test launches this year and in 2020.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured at the Hanover trade fair, in Han
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured at the Hanover trade fair, in Hanover, Germany March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

The agreement was signed following talks in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

