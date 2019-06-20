Russia's Putin says US move against Huawei aims to weaken China

Business

Russia's Putin says US move against Huawei aims to weaken China

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that U.S moves against technology giant Huawei aimed to weaken China, while U.S. tariffs sought to hold the Chinese economy back.

Russian President Putin attends a televised phone-in show in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2019. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin was speaking at his annual televised question and answer conference.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Andrew Osborn; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Source: Reuters

