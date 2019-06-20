Russia's Putin says US move against Huawei aims to weaken China

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that U.S moves against technology giant Huawei aimed to weaken China, while U.S. tariffs sought to hold the Chinese economy back.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that U.S moves against technology giant Huawei aimed to weaken China, while U.S. tariffs sought to hold the Chinese economy back.

Putin was speaking at his annual televised question and answer conference.

