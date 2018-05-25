Russia's standards agency says informed about recall of 4,794 Mercedes cars

Russia's standards agency says informed about recall of 4,794 Mercedes cars

Russia's standards agency said on Friday it had been informed about the voluntary recall of 4,794 Mercedes-Benz cars produced by German carmaker Daimler and sold from 2014 to 2017.

FILE PHOTO: View shows Mercedes-Benz logo in Moscow
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the logo of Mercedes-Benz on a car in Moscow, Russia, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

The regulator said the reason for the recall was a possible problem with the airbag, it said.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Tom Balmforth)

Source: Reuters

