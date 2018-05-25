Russia's standards agency says informed about recall of 4,794 Mercedes cars

Russia's standards agency said on Friday it had been informed about the voluntary recall of 4,794 Mercedes-Benz cars produced by German carmaker Daimler and sold from 2014 to 2017.

The regulator said the reason for the recall was a possible problem with the airbag, it said.

