Russia's TCS co-owner to Yandex: let's integrate

ST PETERSBURG: Oleg Tinkov, the main owner of Russia's TCS group, told Russian Internet giant Yandex's chief executive on Friday that their companies together would be worth more than US$20 billion and suggested that they integrate. Tinkov, who is known for his casual business style, said to Yandex's Arkady Volozh at a public session of the St Petersburg economic forum: "I believe that if we combine ...in the most broad sense, with Yandex... the capitalisation of this company will be immediately over US$20 billion."

"Let's integrate," he said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Tatiana Voronova, Elena Fabrichnaya, Katya Golubkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)