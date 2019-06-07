Russia's TCS co-owner to Yandex: let's integrate

Oleg Tinkov (L), Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tinkoff Bank, and Arkady Volozh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Yandex Group of Companies, attend a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tatiana Voronova

ST PETERSBURG: Oleg Tinkov, the main owner of Russia's TCS group, told Russian Internet giant Yandex's chief executive on Friday that their companies together would be worth more than US$20 billion and suggested that they integrate. Tinkov, who is known for his casual business style, said to Yandex's Arkady Volozh at a public session of the St Petersburg economic forum: "I believe that if we combine ...in the most broad sense, with Yandex... the capitalisation of this company will be immediately over US$20 billion."

"Let's integrate," he said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Tatiana Voronova, Elena Fabrichnaya, Katya Golubkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

