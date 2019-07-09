Russia's Ural Airlines plans to get first Boeing-737 MAX in December: Interfax

Russian airline Ural Airlines plans to receive the first of 14 previously ordered Boeing-737 MAX aircraft for leasing in December, Interfax news agency reported, citing its chief executive Sergei Skuratov.

MOSCOW: Russian airline Ural Airlines plans to receive the first of 14 previously ordered Boeing-737 MAX aircraft for leasing in December, Interfax news agency reported, citing its chief executive Sergei Skuratov.

Two Boeing MAX aircraft crashed in Ethiopia in March and Indonesia last October, triggering the global grounding of the aircraft. Regulators must approve the fix and new pilot training before the jets can fly again.

"These are good aircrafts. Mistakes have been made, but they are going to be fixed," Skuratov was quoted as saying by Interfax.

Ural Airlines signed a deal for the leasing of 14 Boeing-737 MAX 8 in the spring of 2018. The delivery was expected between October 2019 and May 2022, Interfax said.

When asked whether the company considered cancelling the deal, Skuratov told the agency that "Boeing has certain advantages: seven hours 45 minutes (of flight) without refueling fully loaded."

Ural Airlines plans to receive its first Airbus A320neo in August with an additional four jets expected to arrive by the end of 2019, he added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt,; Editing by William Maclean)