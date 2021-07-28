Russia's Yandex says Q2 adj. net income up 34per cent y/y, upgrades revenue outlook

Russian internet giant Yandex on Wednesday reported a 34per cent rise in second-quarter adjusted net income compared with a year ago and raised its 2021 group revenue forecast to between 330 and 340 billion roubles (US$4.49-US$4.63 billion).

Yandex, which is spending US$400-500 million on an e-commerce drive this year to tap into surging demand for online services during the pandemic, said gross merchandise volumes for its e-commerce businesses jumped 155per cent to 35.1 billion roubles year on year.

Adjusted net income stood at 1 billion roubles, while second-quarter revenue was at 81.4 billion roubles, up 70per cent year-on-year. Yandex had previously expected 2021 revenue to reach 315-330 billion roubles.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Katya Golubkova)