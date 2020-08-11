Russia says Apple breached regulations on mobile apps

Russian competition watchdog FAS on Monday said that Apple Inc has abused its dominant position in the mobile apps market through its App Store for iOS devices and will issue an order demanding that the company resolve regulations breaches.

MOSCOW: Russian competition watchdog FAS on Monday said that Apple Inc has abused its dominant position in the mobile apps market through its App Store for iOS devices and will issue an order demanding that the company resolve regulations breaches.

The Interfax news agency, citing an Apple statement, said the company plans to appeal against the FAS ruling.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Goodman)