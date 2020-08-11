Russia says Apple breached regulations on mobile apps

Business

Russia says Apple breached regulations on mobile apps

Russian competition watchdog FAS on Monday said that Apple Inc has abused its dominant position in the mobile apps market through its App Store for iOS devices and will issue an order demanding that the company resolve regulations breaches.

An Apple logo is seen at an Apple store as pre-Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday shopping accelera
An Apple logo is seen at an Apple store as pre-Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday shopping accelerates at the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela/Files

The Interfax news agency, citing an Apple statement, said the company plans to appeal against the FAS ruling.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

