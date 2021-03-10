Russia says crestrictions will affect video, photo content - Ifax

A Russian move to slow down the speed of Twitter will affect video and photo content, and not text content, the Interfax news agency cited a communications watchdog official as saying on Wednesday.

The official said the restriction, which was announced earlier on Wednesday, would remain in place until Twitter had removed all illegal content on its website.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)