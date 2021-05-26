Russia to force Facebook, Twitter to open databases on Russian territory by July -Ifax

Business

Russia to force Facebook, Twitter to open databases on Russian territory by July -Ifax

Facebook, Twitter and other social networks must have databases of Russian users on Russian territory by July 1, the Interfax news agency cited communications regulator Roskomnadzor as saying on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Twitter logo is pictured in front of a Russian flag in this illustration
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Twitter logo is pictured in front of a displayed Russian flag in this illustration taken March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Facebook, Twitter and other social networks must have databases of Russian users on Russian territory by July 1, the Interfax news agency cited communications regulator Roskomnadzor as saying on Wednesday.

Russia is considering legislation that would force foreign technology companies to open offices in Russia or face penalties such as advertising bans, as part of Moscow's wider efforts to exert greater control over Big Tech.

(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark